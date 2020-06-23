Jewish community to pay tribute to 26th anniversary of Rebbe’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jewish community in and around Lexington will join others around the country Thursday marking the 26th anniversary of the passing of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson.

Like most other things, this year’s tribute will be done virtually and instead of sending a delegation from Lexington to offer prayers at Rebbe’s gravesite in Queens, N.Y., the community will send prayers through a representative in New York.

In addition to his unparalleled role in the Jewish community as both a preeminent scholar and leader, the Rebbe was the most influential rabbi in modern history and was the only rabbi ever to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, and to have an American national day, Education and Sharing Day, proclaimed in his honor, according to a statement.

His teachings about the inherent goodness of all mankind, and the infinite potential of every individual and each good deed, continue to be a guiding force as a generation, of both Jews and non-Jews, seeks to positively change the world for the better, the statement said.

While communal gatherings will not be taking place, as Lexington continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the community will observe the date at home, marking the day with increased prayer and good deeds.

Communally, many are expected to join what is being dubbed “The World’s Largest Zoom Event,” — a commemorative virtual gathering on Wednesday, June 24.

Many Lexington residents will also be emailing their prayers this year via TheRebbe.org. Prayer petitions are printed and placed at the resting place.

The Rebbe’s resting place, considered a sacred space, is visited by hundreds of thousands annually and sees more than 50,000 visitors on the anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing. Those who visit this year will bear the personal prayers of millions.

“The Rebbe’s love for every single Jew and every single person is a constant inspiration,” said Shoshi Litvin, Co-Director of Chabad, and program coordinator at the Chabad @ UK Jewish Student Center, “That love is what inspired my husband and I to move to Lexington, and dedicate our lives to the Jewish community”

Throughout his lifetime the Rebbe was remarkably accessible and counseled countless individuals from a wide array of backgrounds, including statesmen and artists as diverse as Ronald Reagan, Robert F. Kennedy, Yitzchak Rabin, Menachem Begin, Elie Wiesel, and Bob Dylan, as well as countless “nameless” individuals who were each showered with his individual attention and love.

“The Rebbe’s influence changed the face of Judaism in America, and across the world,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of Chabad of the Bluegrass. “His message and teachings especially on race, unity, and communal love are timeless and are needed now more than ever.”

For more information on at-home observances, visit ChabadBluegrass.com/3Tammuz.