Democrat Josh Hicks running for Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District thanks supporters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Democrat Josh Hicks thanked his supporters Tuesday night, telling them as of 10 p.m. nine of the district’s 18 counties were reporting partial vote totals that had him leading with 70% of the vote across the district.

“I am extremely humbled by all of the support we have garnered from folks across the Sixth District, and I look forward to enacting some real change this November. For me, this race has always been about listening to people’s stories and lifting up the voices of regular Kentuckians. I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to do that in the general election,” Hicks said.