Convicted drug maker arrested on new drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A concern about possible drug sales lands a

convicted drug maker back in jail.

- Advertisement -

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 51-year-old Roger Dale Sevier, of Hopkins Hill Road in Corbin, is charged with first-degree drug trafficking, giving false information, possession of marijuana and other drugs after an incident early Monday morning.

He also is charged with violating parole in Laurel and Knox counties on prior convictions of manufacturing meth, Root said, noting Sevier was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, clonazepam tablets, glass smoking pipes, digital scales, drug ledgers, and marijuana.

Deputy Justin Taylor along with Det. James Sizemore, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Tommy Houston responded to a call at about 3 a.m. Monday of possible drug activity at a motel on on West Cumberland Gap Parkway about 10 miles south of London.

Related Article: East Bernstadt Fire Dept accepting donations to replace flag

When they arrived they saw a man, later identified as Sevier, get out of a car and start walking away quickly when he saw deputies, Root said.

He at first gave deputies a false name but they later figured out who he was. They also found the drugs, cash and other items, and discovered his parole warrants, Root said.