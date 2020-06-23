Battle of Richmond Reenactment canceled

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The reenactment of the 158th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Richmond has been canceled this year, organizers have announced.

The event was scheduled Aug. 29-30, the actual dates of the battle 158 years ago, but concerns over the coronavirus and the ability to have the annual living history lesson without risking its spread prompted the decision not to hold it this year.

The announcement was made on the Battle of Richmond Association’s Facebook and Web pages.

The event was planned once again at the Richmond Battlefield Park off U.S. 421 south of Richmond. The battle re-enactments were scheduled at 2 p.m. each day.

The event is sponsored each year by the Battle of Richmond Association, in cooperation with the Madison County Fiscal Court’s Dept. of Historic Properties, according to the state’s Civil War re-enactment site.

The Battle of Richmond, fought on Aug. 29-30, 1862, was an integral part of an advance into Kentucky by the Confederacy in hopes of winning Kentucky for the South. This campaign culminated with the Battle of Perryville in early October 1862, according to the Civil War history site.

The battle, which ended in a major Confederate victory, pitted Union Maj. Gen. William “Bull” Nelson’s forces against Confederate Maj. Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith’s troops. The battle climaxed with the Federal forces being routed after a fight in the Richmond Cemetery.

The remnants of Union soldiers were captured north of Richmond on the Lexington Road.

According to the Civil War re-enactment site, since 2001, the Battle of Richmond Association has helped save more than 500 acres of battlefield land in and around Richmond.

For information, go to battleofrichmond.org or call 859-248-1974 or 859-624-0013.