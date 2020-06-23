Amy McGrath doesn’t hold election night event, but thanks supporters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- One of the front-runners in the democratic primary for Senate, Amy McGrath, did not have an election night party or virtual event Tuesday night, but she did send a message to her supporters.

“As eager as we all are to get results, I am grateful for the extra effort and due diligence to make sure every voice is heard and every vote is counted. Right now, I want to thank every single person who has supported us along the way. As we wait for results, I hope everyone takes a moment to get a little rest, recharge your battery, and buckle up for what’s next. The mission to defeat Mitch McConnell and defend our democracy goes on.” – Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath.