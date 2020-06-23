130 complaints filed with state’s election hotline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s election fraud hotline received 130 calls Tuesday, but most were procedural questions, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

And not surprisingly, most came from Jefferson — 28 — and Fayette — 26 — the state’s two largest counties.

- Advertisement -

Overall, complaints Tuesday came from 35 counties.

The hotline received additional calls prior to Tuesday.

In Jefferson County, 17 of the calls were procedural questions. Six others were concerning general election fraud and one alleged vote-buying.

In Fayette County, six were procedural and nine for electioneering, such as campaigning too close to the polling place at Kroger Field. Five more were for general election fraud in November.