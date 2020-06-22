Tiz the Law’s trainer says “everything worked like clockwork” in Belmont Stakes victory

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – By four lengths, Tiz the Law wins the 152 running Belmont stakes with Manny Franco aboard for trainer Barclay Tagg. At 82 years old, Tagg becomes the oldest trainer to have a horse win the Belmont and Tiz the law the first New York bred horse to win the Belmont in 138 years.

“It looked to me just like everything worked like clockwork,” said Tagg after the race. “That’s the way the horse likes to run, that’s the position he likes to be in. Manny knows the horse really well. We discussed it very quickly before I put him up on the horse. I felt very comfortable that Manny would ride him that way and it worked out.”

By winning the Belmont, Tiz the Law earns 150 Derby points to take a commanding lead in the race for Derby Prep points. This isn’t Tagg’s first time in the spotlight. Back in 2003, Tagg trained Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny cide, but finished 3rd in the Belmont. Seventeen years later, Tagg gets that elusive Belmont win with Tiz the Law. In one of the more interesting environments he’s ever been in…no spectators. While he enjoys spectators and knows they are important to the sport, that quiet and calm around the track was good for the horses.

“Because when they’re all there your horse gets really nervous. All the horses get nervous, most of them do. The ones that don’t May run a little better than they usually do that day,” said Tagg. “But it’s nice to see no commotion for a change. You work and work and work on these horses then you bring over on Saturday and you feel like everything is falling apart because everyone is screaming and hollering. From the other point of view, it’s very hard on the horse and the horses.”

One of the next big Derby Prep races will be right in Lexington at Keeneland for the Bluegrass Stakes with 100 prep points on the line to the winner. Tiz the Law now becomes a top contender for the Kentucky Derby on September 5th and the only one able to win the Triple Crown with the Preakness on October 3rd. The biggest hill to climb? Due to re-scheduling during the pandemic, The length of the Triple Crown is 105 days. Three times the normal length. Tagg says Tiz the Law will make a run at history plus be in Lexington this November.

“The long-range plan would be to go to the Travers and then the Derby and the Preakness. And if there’s anything left of him, they’ll probably want me to take him to the Breeder’s Cup.”