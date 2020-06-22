Hot with scattered showers into Tuesday

The week will start off hot with spotty rain, followed by a slightly cooler and drier stretch of weather as a cold front moves through. This will prompt a few showers and storms by Tuesday.

MONDAY – Decreasing clouds, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High temperatures move into the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT – Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers, low temperatures in the upper 60s.

