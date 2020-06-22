Scammers trying to use election to get info: State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State officials are warning of a new scam trying to use voting as a way to get personal information.

The scam encourages voters to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary by email, phone, or text, none of which are legal voting methods in Kentucky.

In some cases, the scammers may require a voter to provide his or her personal or financial information in order to cast a vote, according to an advisory issued by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Cameron reported the state’s Election Fraud Hotline has received complaints from Kentucky voters about this type of voting scam, and the office is investigating the complaints.

“It’s important for Kentuckians to be on guard against voting scams during the primary season and never provide your personal or financial information to an unknown source,” Cameron said. “We encourage anyone who encounters a potential voting scam to report it immediately to our Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE.”

“It is truly reprehensible that scammers would attempt to exploit Kentuckians exercising their right to vote,” Adams added. “Kentuckians can vote by absentee ballot, or in-person through June 23, but votes cast by email, phone, or text are not votes and by law cannot be counted.”

Kentuckians may vote in the June 23 primary election using any of the following methods:

Absentee ballot if the ballot was requested by June 15;

Voting in-person before election day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended);

Voting in-person on Election Day (an appointment with your county clerk is recommended).

To avoid becoming a victim of an election scam, Kentuckians should:

Disregard callers mentioning you can vote by email, phone, or text.

Understand that anyone who asks for payment in exchange for the ability to vote is a scammer. Report such action to the Election Fraud Hotline immediately.

Never provide personal or financial information including your social security number, bank account, or credit or debit card to an unknown source.

Follow voting instructions from reputable sources, including the Office of the Secretary of State, state and county boards of elections, and your local county clerks office.

For information regarding voting in the primary election, visit the Secretary of States website at sos.ky.gov.