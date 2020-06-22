Rural cooperative gets $37.5 million loan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A northern Kentucky rural electric cooperative is getting a $37.5 million federal loan to upgrade its grid and extend coverage to more than 2,200 customers with 103 miles of new or improved lines.

The loan to Owen Electric Cooperative is part of $1.6 billion loans approved Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

- Advertisement -

The Owen Electric Cooperative loan will connect 2,260 consumers, and includes $4,517,800 in smart grid technologies.

Owen Electric is headquartered in Owenton, Ky., and provides service to 61,596 consumers over 4,565 miles of line in nine counties in northern Kentucky and one county in southeastern Indiana.

The USDA announced loans in 21 states Monday.