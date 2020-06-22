North Yarnallton, North Cleveland traffic delays expected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Asphalt repair will cause lane closures and traffic delays this week for North Cleveland Road/KY 1973, and North Yarnallton Pike/KY 1977 in Fayette County.

Alternating lane closures will be necessary for the work to be completed, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

- Advertisement -

According to the state, North Cleveland Road/KY 1973 will see lane closures Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day between Athens Boonesboro Road/KY 418 and Winchester Road/US 60.

Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone.

On Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day, North Yarnallton Pike/KY 1977 will have alternating lane closures between Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 and Spurr Road.

Related Article: New Circle lane closures Thursday night until Friday morning

Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone.

Drivers should expect delays, and use an alternate route if possible.