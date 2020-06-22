Man found fatally wounded in driveway, KSP says

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 78-year-old Salyersville man is found shot to death in his driveway.

According to Kentucky State Police, whose detectives are handling the case, Jerold “Jerry” Arnett Jr. was pronounced dead by Magoffin County Coroner Brian Parker, according t Arnett was found Saturday at a home on Roanne Road just outside of Salyersville, the KSP said.

An autopsy was preformed and the results are pending.

No arrests have been as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, according to the KSP release. Detectives are processing evidence and taking statements from several persons who may be connected or have information on the case.

A native of Royalton, Ky., he is survived by his wife, Lousie Joseph Arnett; two sons, Mark Daniel Arnett of Hazard, Ky., and Dona Ray Arnett, of Salyersvile; a brother, William Arnett, of Royalton; three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, according to an obituary posted on the Magoffin County Funeral Home Web site.

A private graveside service for immediate family only will be held at a later time, according to the funeral home.