In a first, Woodford Reserve releases five-barrel blend

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford Reserve released a new, limited-edition whiskey Monday made distinctive because it is aged in five different styles of barrels.

A first for the Woodford County distillery, the five barrels combine to create a unique taste the company says “bursts with rich fruit flavors.”

According to the company, Woodford Reserve Five Wood began as standard bourbon aged in a standard oak barrel. Then, that same liquid was finished in four other barrels — Oloroso Sherry barrel, Amontillado Sherry barrel, Ruby Port barrel, and Tawny Port barrel.

It is available at Woodford Reserve Distillery starting on Friday, June 26. The distillery and gift shop is closed due to the pandemic, but people may order online and pick up their product each Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Five Wood is in a 375 ml bottle and also is available at select Kentucky retailers.

“This is the first time in Woodford Reserve’s history we’ve blended whiskeys that have been finished in five different barrels,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “The result is a rich taste and a bright finish.”

Morris created the Distillery Series to highlight Woodford Reserve’s creative line of complex offerings and to showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation and premium craftsmanship. There are three annual releases of the distillery series.