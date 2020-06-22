Family and friends mourn Carol Barr, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s wife, at her Lexington funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The emotional funeral for 39-year-old Carol Barr, wife of Congressman Andy Barr and mother of two, was held in Lexington on Monday.

C. Barr passed away unexpectedly at the couple’s Lexington home on Tuesday, June 16.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office ruling her death by natural causes, apparently tied to a heart condition, mitro-valve prolapse.

Funeral services were held at Southland Christian Church, Lexington Campus at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a private family burial at the Lexington Cemetery after.

Carol Barr’s lifelong friends Nancy bowman and Ty McBrayer gave eulogy speeches together on stage.

The two women held onto to each other talking about Carol and the role she loved as mom.

“We asked Eleanor and Mary Clay what words they would use to describe their momma. Eleanor immediately lit up and without question her word was kind. And Mary Clay without hesitation enthusiastically said happy. Those are the exact words we would use to describe sweet Carol and the same traits I remember when I met that little girl in 1989,” Ty McBrayer said.

Barr grew up in Georgetown and was as a University of Kentucky graduate.

She worked for Pfizer in sales and served as an executive director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship. For more about her life you can find her obituary here.