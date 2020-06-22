Berea officers busy with threats, drugs, chase

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s been a busy three days for Berea Police officers.

Friday, officers responded to a call on Spring Circle Drive where a man said

men were threatening him at his apartment door.

When they arrived, officers charged 44-year-old Frank Bryant with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and 35-year-old Jospeh Cottrell with third-degree terroristic threats, possession of a fireawm by a felon, and giving false ID.

Later on Friday, officers responded to a complaint of a possible drug transaction in the parking lot on Brenwood Street. Officers arrested 31-year-old Natalie Baldwin on charges of first-degree heroin possession and meth trafficking.

Officers also arrested Sabrina Neeley on charges of possession of marijuana, meth and other drugs.

Saturday, officers responded to McDonald’s on Glades Road to an attempted robbery call. Aaron Couch was charged him with second degree robbery, according to police.

And Sunday, 25-year-old Dustin Hines is charged with first-degree wanton

endangerment, wanton endangerment on a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing both in a car and on foot, and shoplifting.

Police responded to Jill Drive to a shoplifting complaint and Hines tried to flee.