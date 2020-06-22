12-year-old’s birthday wish helps foster kids

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 12-year-old’s selfless birthday wish will

make moving a little brighter for foster children.

- Advertisement -

When Evan Richards turned 12 June 2, he told his family all he wanted was suitcases for kids in foster care so when they moved, they didn’t have to carry their belongings in trash bags.

So far he’s collected 47 suitcases with more sure to come.

Starbucks and others helped promote his effort.

Related Article: Lexington man helping foster kids by donating luggage to agency

His piano teacher, Jody Veeneman, surprised him by showing up at his donation day, which was June 20 in their driveway at their home in Winchester, with a three-piece set.

Evan even got Starbucks to support his cause.

“We have had our hearts filled just knowing how much it’s appreciated. Seeing others come together to support the cause was also fulfilling. We’d like to do more and will as opportunities arise,” said his

mother, Krystena Richards.

Evan knows a little bit about challenges. He has two genetic disorders.

“We typically spend May spreading awareness about Neurofibromatosis, one of his conditions, but this year we chose to focus on something else,” his mother explained.

His own experiences make his desire to help that much more passionate.

“It makes life challenging, but it has also made him who he is. Such an amazing child!” his mother said.

Evan has tapped into the contributions of Don Pratt to get the suitcases delivered.

For 20 years, Pratt has collected and distributed good conditioned, used luggage to state offices and private agencies for foster and adoptive kids to almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

It’s something special to Pratt. He’s been a single dad to 65 foster girls and boys for more than 32 years, adopting two.

“Embarrassingly over the years, I had many of my kids come in garbage bags,” Pratt said, sparking the luggage idea. “I wish this would happen across the country as children don’t need to move in garbage bags.

“With Kentucky’s cuts in support of school resource centers, I’ve provided

backpacks and duffle bags to them as well,” Pratt concluded.