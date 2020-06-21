Here’s When You Can Expect Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures

Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, sparking showers and storms, on Tuesday. Behind the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds by midweek.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 60s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy as highs warm to the middle 80s.
- Advertisement -
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com