Puppy found in box in Garrard County will need amputation

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A puppy found in a box in Garrard County will have to have her leg amputated.

Animal Control says the puppy, now named Midsty, was found with her leg all torn up.

The shelter says a veterinarian has her on antibiotics, trying to get her fever down before surgery.

The shelter says her medical bills will surely exceed its budget.

It’s also looking for information to pass on to law enforcement about how Midsty got hurt.

If you can help, contact the shelter at (859) 792-1562 or mail donations to: Garrard County Animal Shelter, 15 Public Square, Lancaster, Ky, 40444; or via PayPal at garrardjudge@windstream.net. Please note that the donations are for Midsty!