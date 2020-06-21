Police officer helps make dramatic rescue after spotting house fire

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Mount Sterling police officer and the Montgomery County Fire Department helped save a woman in a wheelchair from a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the police officer first spotted the fire in the 200 block of Bridgett Drive just before 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters say embers from a charcoal grill on the back porch landed on a tarp that caught the deck on fire, which spread inside the home.

Investigators say the police officer who saw the fire went inside and got the woman, who is in her 60’s, into her wheelchair, but by that time the fire had spread and the two were trapped by flames.

The officer got out a window where firefighters used a ladder to help the woman get out, according to investigators.

She was rushed to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters. They say the woman’s roommate was also home at the time, but managed to escape unharmed.

Winchester Fire EMS also helped out at the scene.

The woman’s name was not released.