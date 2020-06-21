No walk-up service for unemployment insurance available in Frankfort Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Last week, long lines of Kentuckians waiting in the hot sun for hours in Frankfort made national headlines, symbolic of the impact coronavirus has had on the economy.

The Office of Unemployment Insurance says it was able to help over 2,300 people last week in-person.

- Advertisement -

People in line Friday who didn’t get the chance to be seen will have an appointment Monday, but there will be no other in-person help available.

If you need help with a claim Monday, you should visit kcc.ky.gov or call (502) 564-2900.

“No one in state government will be satisfied until all Kentuckians have received the benefits for which they qualify. The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet is working with the Labor Cabinet to identify additional times and locations for in-person services. When those plans are finalized, we will be certain to alert you,” JT Henderson, Executive Director of Communications at the Education & Workforce Development Cabinet, said.