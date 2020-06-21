Man revived by Narcan briefly escapes from police at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who initially was found slumped over the wheel of a car and unresponsive, broke away and ran while being taken into the emergency department at UK Hospital, according to Lexington Police.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., 36-year old Justin Hogge was revived at the corner of Man O War Boulevard and Boston Road by Narcan, a brand of Naloxone, which is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses.

Investigators say Hogge was taken to UK Hospital where he ran off while being taken into the ER, but he didn’t get far. Police say he was caught near the hospital at the corner of Cooper Drive and University Drive.

He was returned to the hospital. Police say he was charged with DUI, Fleeing and Evading, Identity Theft and, they say he has several unrelated outstanding warrants.

After being cleared at the hospital, he was taken to jail.