Visitation and funeral details for Carol Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Funeral arrangements are set for Carol Barr, the wife of Congressman Andy Barr, who passed away unexpectedly at the couple’s Lexington home on Tuesday at the age of 39.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office ruling her death by natural causes, apparently tied to a heart condition, mitro-valve prolapse.

- Advertisement -

A visitation will be held at Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market Street, Lexington, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Southland Christian Church, Lexington Campus at 2349 Richmond Road in Lexington on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a private family burial at the Lexington Cemetery to follow.

The funeral service will be streamed ‘live’ on Monday. To access the link, click here.

Related Article: Coroner looking for relatives of homeless man found dead in Lexington

Due to COVID-19, social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at the visitation and service.

Friends and admirers can remember Carol Barr with contributions to The American Heart Association, 354 Waller Avenue #110, Lexington, Kentucky 40504.

Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington is in charge of the arrangements.

To learn more about the remarkable life of Carol Barr, click here.