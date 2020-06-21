Coronavirus cases and deaths in Kentucky increase Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear reported 117 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic hit now stands at 13,750, according to the governor.
The state’s death toll is 526.
Sunday’s deaths included a 61-year old man from Fayette County and a 73-year old man from Butler County, according to the governor.
As of Saturday, June 20, at least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.
