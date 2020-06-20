Trooper Eric Chrisman 5k goes virtual to raise money for Trooper Island Camp

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)-You can help support Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island Camp for disadvantaged kids with a virtual 5K anytime now through July 5th.

The Trooper Eric Chrisman Virtual 5K Memorial Race was originally scheduled to take place the 27th at the KSP Training Academy, but now, it’s taking on a virtual format.

That means you can pick your race length and run wherever and whenever you like.

You just record your time, submit it online, and then top finishers will receive prizes.

The race honors Trooper Eric Chrisman who died in the line of duty in a car crash while responding to a call for service on June 23rd 2015.

Register here.