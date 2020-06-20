Father’s Day may be a bit stormy

Summer officially started at 5:44 PM today and it felt like summer with highs in the upper 80s and some 90s across the regions. The weather will be quiet tonight; however expect your Father’s Day to start off with sunshine and end a bit busy. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours Sunday.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect a partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s

FATHER’S DAY – Expect mostly sunny skies with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours; highs will be in the upper 80s.

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com