State reports 183 new coronavirus cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Governor Andy Beshear reported 183 new coronavirus cases as of 4 p.m. Saturday, making a total of at least 13,630.

The governor also reported two new deaths Saturday, raising that total to 524.

“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time. It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives,” the governor said.

According to the governor, the deaths Saturday include a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

At least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can find more information on kycovid19.ky.gov