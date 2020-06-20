Lexington Police investigating two overnight shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Police are investigating two separate shootings overnight in Lexington.

The first was around 11:30 p.m. on North Broadway near 7th Street.

According to officers, the victim told them a man in a black two -door pickup shot at him then drove off.

The victim went to the hospital, but police expect him to survive.

About an hour and a half later at 1 a.m. officers say they found someone with gunshot wounds near East 2nd and Corral Street.

Then, soon after, police say two other victims came to the hospital.

All three should be okay.

According to police, there were several people at the scene, which made their investigation difficult.

There’s no information yet on suspects.