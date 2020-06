GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- People in Scott County gathered Saturday for a peace walk in Georgetown.

Organizers aimed to bring the community together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Perfective Praise Center hosted the march and the Mayor, Judge Executive, Sheriff, police officers, and faith leaders all attended.

There was also an area with laptops set up to help people register to vote and fill out their census.