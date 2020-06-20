Dads get special recognition at 16th annual Fathers and Family Celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Dads got a little early celebrating Saturday at Douglass Park in Lexington during the 16th annual Fathers and Family Celebration.

Organizers say coronavirus didn’t stop them because they feel dads and families need special encouragement and recognition this year more than ever.

- Advertisement -

The celebration is usually held as a large gathering. This year, it was a “daddy drive thru”.

Families drove by and fathers received a t-shirt and a bag full of resource materials.

Organizers say they gave special emphasis to community unity as the state fights coronavirus and racial injustice.