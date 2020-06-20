Cyclist rides 100 miles to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-On the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, Alzheimer’s advocates usually gather to do an activity of their choosing to fight the darkness of disease.

This year, Addison Hughes from Lexington is cycling 100 miles in honor of his late grandfather, Manford Hughes, and his grandmother, Kay Stivers.

- Advertisement -

Hughes says he remembers when his grandfather could no longer recall his name and when his grandmother didn’t recognize his wife so Hughes will raise money for research by cycling the Legacy Trail for ten miles to and from the Horse Park until he has completed 100 miles.

You can join him or donate here.