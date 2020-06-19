UPDATE: Man dies after police say he was shot by his brother

UPDATE: 11:45 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man has died, a day after Lexington Police say he was shot during an argument with his brother.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 30-year old Gregory Lee Fisher died Wednesday afternoon at the hospital from wounds suffered during the shooting the day before in a home on Atiya Place in Lexington.

Fisher’s brother, Cameren Fisher, was arrested Tuesday night at a home on Alexandria Drive following the reported shooting.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith & Smith Funeral Home of Lexington.

UPDATE, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – A Lexington man has been charged with shooting his older brother.

Lexington Police arrested 25-year-old Cameren Fisher early Wednesday for first-degree assault.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, police were dispatched to a home on Atiya Place for a reported shooting. The first officer on scene located the 30-year-old victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses quickly identified Cameren Fisher as the shooter. He was located at a home on Alexandria Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Fisher is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting.

Lexington police say they responded to the 1000 block of Atiya Place around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. That’s off of Brown Avenue near Winchester Road.

They say when they got there, they found a man outside of the house with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information on any suspects.