State reports 258 new coronavirus cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coronavirus cases contnue to edge up across the state.

As of 4 p.m. June 19, the state is reporting at least 13,454 coronavirus cases with 258 new ones reported Friday, according to a release from Gov. And Beshear’s office.

“I know Kentuckians have what it takes to reopen as safely as possible,” said Beshear. “We must continue to strike the balance between supporting our local economies and still cutting our contacts significantly.”

Beshear reported two new deaths Friday, raising the total to 522 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported include a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

At least 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus, according to the release.