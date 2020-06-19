Shooter sought, thought to be armed and dangerous

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man suspected of shooting people in

separate incidents is on the run and considered armed and dangerous in Middlesboro, a town of about 9,300 in Bell County on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

According to the Middlesboro Police Department, Tommy J. Ellison is wanted in the shootings which were reported at about 7 a.m. Friday and at noon Friday. Both victims were friends of Ellison’s and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to a department release.

The first call came at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital when the first victim showed up there. At about noon, officers were sent to Rennie Gayle Homes in Middlesboro for a shooting. Ellison was identified as the suspect there, too, but already had fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information on Ellison’s whereabouts should call 606-248-3636. Sgt. Kenny Vanover is in charge of the investigation.