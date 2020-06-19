Paving to cause delays on Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Asphalt repair and paving will cause delays on a Jackson County highway next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, base asphalt repair operations start Wednesday, June 24 on KY 1071 between mile points 5.456 and 5.614 in Jackson County.

- Advertisement -

The road will be closed Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.