BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Ohio County man is accused of making specific threats of harm towards multiple law enforcement officers and court officials, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 49-year old Timothy Moss, of Beaver Dam, was arrested at his home on Thursday and charged with two counts of Retaliating Against Participant in a Legal Process and one count of Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree.

He was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.