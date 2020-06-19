Lincoln County expands school resource officers to improve security

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – As some groups are calling for scaling back law enforcement presence in schools, Lincoln County schools this week made sure its schools have enough.

In a release, the Lincoln County Board of Education voted to renew its contract with the Stanford Police Department and approved the police department providing a third school resource officer.

- Advertisement -

The board evaluated three different proposals before voting to accept an option to provide a full-time SRO at the high school and a full-time SRO at the middle school. Previously, one SRO floated between the two schools.

The newly approved option also allows for a third SRO to travel among the elementary schools five days a week. In total, SPD will now be providing three dedicated SROs compared to two in past years.

The increased security and third SRO will only cost the district an additional $32,800 annually, according to the school district.

“Option three was the most expensive option but it provided the most security,” said Superintendent Michael Rowe.

“The board recently saved the district over $100,000 per year by selecting a new medical provider for the schools. We are now able to use some of those savings to provide more security for our schools. This also helps toward fulfilling the guidelines of Senate Bill One (SB1),” Rowe said.

“The middle school and high school are the two biggest schools in the district. Having a dedicated SRO at each school was needed and will help us better ensure the safety of our students and staff,” said Lincoln County High School Principal Michael Godbey. “We are very appreciative of the board for making this decision to provide more school security.”

Lincoln County Middle School Principal Stacy Story was also grateful.

“The role of an SRO can have a tremendous impact upon a school’s culture. We are excited about this new support coming to our Eagle family!” Story said.

Rowe added, “We are very fortunate to have such a professional police department to work with in providing SRO’s here in Lincoln County. SPD goes beyond the call of duty to help us keep our students and staff safe, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”