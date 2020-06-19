Lexington Theater Company starts summer podcast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – The Lexington Theatre Company debuts another element of the #CreativeAtHome initiative with its new podcast, “Creative Conversations.”

#CreativeAtHome is a line of programming created by The Lex, in lieu of their regular summer performance season at the Lexington Opera House.

- Advertisement -

“Creative Conversations” joins the line-up of digital offerings created by The Lex this summer, including “Adventures En Casa” (online bilingual music and storytelling series), “Creative Classes” (online classes for rising 3rd Graders through professionals), “The 101 Series” (online lecture series exploring musical theatre) and digital productions, including their debut “You Can’t Stop The Lex.”

#CreativeAtHome is sponsored by The Bruce Lunsford Young Artists Program at The Lex, CHI Saint Joseph Health, the Murry Foundation, Central Bank and the LG&E and KU Foundation.

“Creative Conversations” features inspiring chats with professionals in the theatre industry as well as in other industries. The Lex Artistic Director, Lyndy Franklin Smith, asks each guest about their artistic and career journeys and then dives into a conversation about creativity, how to practice it and why it’s important to all of us.

The Lex Creative Media Designer, Joseph Wrightson, serves as audio editor and composed the original music for the podcast.

Guests for “Creative Conversations” include Darian Sanders (Lex Alum and cast member on the Broadway National Tour of The Lion King), Ouita Michel (Central Kentucky Chef and Restaurateur), Justin “Squigs” Robertson (Broadway Illustrator), Wayne Bryan (Producing Artistic Director at Music Theatre Wichita), Colton Ryan (Lex Alum and cast member of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and Girl from the North Country), and more.

The eight-episode season of “Creative Conversations” will air weekly on Thursdays, beginning June 18. A short video segment of the conversation will be featured on Facebook and Instagram.

The full conversations will be available via the podcast, which can be found at Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information or to make a donation to support the work of The Lexington Theatre Company, please visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org.