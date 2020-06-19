Lane closures on I-75 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road work at the I-75/KY 627 interchange — Exit 95 — in Madison County will continue next week, meaning possible delays for motorists.

According to the state transportation department, work will be southbound from 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 23. Work also will be northbound 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.

The work means a double lane closure will be in effect at milepoint 95 for a portion of time before changing to a single lane closure.

One lane will remain open for motorists at all times

The closures are necessary for crews to remove overhang jacks from the outside beams

Motorists should use extra caution in the construction zones. All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.