KSP investigates burned body found in car

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a body found in a burning car late Wednesday night.

Troopers said they were called at about 10 p.m. to a vehicle on fire over and embankment on Poss Roberts Road in rural Clay County.

Detectives located a severely burned body inside the vehicle, the KSP said in a release.

“At this time investigators are not able to positively identify the victim. The deceased has been sent to the State Medical Office in Frankfort for an autopsy,” troopers said.

KSP Detective Jordan Hopkins is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by State Police personnel, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Coroners Office.