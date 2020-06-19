Former UK athlete runs from Lexington to Frankfort for “Black Lives Matter”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man ran from downtown Lexington to the State Capitol in Frankfort raising awareness and money for “Black Lives Matter”.

But he also hand-delivered an important request that could make a difference in cities and counties across the state.

- Advertisement -

A 26-mile run is far from easy.

“It’ll be very hard but well worth it,” says Josh Nadzam, a former UK athlete who uses running as a form of activism.

It’s for the Kentucky National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“The reason we have to say “Black Lives Matter “is because obviously in this country they don’t. Lives have been taken,” says KY NAACP Political Action Committee Chairman, Adrian Wallace.

Nadzam is also raising money for the KY NAACP, over $6,300 and counting.

“I’m trying to do my part and this is just a small part. People have been fighting these efforts for centuries so this is just me saying ‘I want to take it past social media”. I want to just literally do what I can as an ally,” says Nadzam.

But Nadzam didn’t go alone. He took a buddy and a drafted up resolution to hand deliver to the governor.

“So what we’re calling on Governor Beshear to do is issue this order to allow civilian oversight of police misconduct,” says Wallace.

The NAACP state chapter wants the governor to issue an emergency executive order that would immediately let civilians be appointed to oversee officer misconduct, internal affairs and other disciplinary action.

“A lot of the issues with racism are policy-based so that’s where a lot of these things have to change is at the policy level. I love the idea of writing to your legislators, calling them, emailing. But then I felt like what if we run there and bring a message from Lexington to Frankfort,” says Nadzam.

The governor’s office says it’s reviewing the request, as well as the relevant legal authority.

“Governor Beshear is implementing additional training and education at the Department of Criminal Justice Training, and said no-knock warrants should be limited, if not eliminated, and is open to additional steps to create a more equitable, just and inclusive Commonwealth.”