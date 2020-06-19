Fayette, Mercer, Pulaski, others get recycling funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – From $137,000 in Clark County and $165,000 in Mercer County for composting to $100,000 in Fayette County for household hazardous waste to $301,000 for recycling in Pulaski County, 31 area governments and agencies are part of more than $4.7 million in grants announced by the state.

The funds went to Kentucky municipalities, fiscal courts and foundations for 78 projects to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.

- Advertisement -

“Kentucky is fortunate that so many municipalities are stepping up to reuse and recycle to reduce the amount of solid waste piling up in our landfills,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday in announcing the grants.

A complete list of grant recipients can be viewed here.

This program awards three types of grants. The recycling grant provides funds for counties to purchase recycling equipment with the goal of promoting sustainable regional recycling infrastructure in Kentucky.

The composting grant funds the purchase of equipment to improve composting and promote creative solutions for managing food waste, lawn waste and other organic material.

The household hazardous waste grant provides funds for counties to conduct annual drop-off events for their citizens to dispose of household chemicals, old electronics and other potentially hazardous wastes.

The list includes 37 recycling grants worth $2.47 million, 28 household hazardous waste grants worth $798,964 and 13 composting grants worth $1.43 million. These grants require a 25 percent local match in the form of cash or in kind labor, educational activities or advertising to promote the program from those receiving the awards.

Funding for the grants comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated by a $1.75 fee for each ton of municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky landfills.

For information about the divisions recycling efforts, visit the Kentucky Division of Waste Management website.