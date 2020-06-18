Three state schools get $100,000 fitness centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Schools in Jefferson County, Barren County, and Greenup County will receive new state-of-the-art $100,000 $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers this fall.

The winners were announced Thursday by Jake Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils, and Gov. Andy Beshear.

- Advertisement -

The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Stuart Academy/Frost Sixth-Grade Academy in Louisville (Jefferson County Public Schools), Hiseville Elementary School in Hiseville (Barren County School District) and Wurtland Middle School in Wurtland (Greenup County School District) as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.

“This has been an extraordinary year. Even though COVID-19 impacted the school year, our DON’T QUIT! campaign received an overwhelming response from schools around the great state of Kentucky. We had many exceptional entries this year, but three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” said Steinfeld. “Because of the exceptional students and staff who are excited to make fitness a daily part of their lives, the National Foundation for Governors Fitness Councils is awarding Stuart Academy/Frost Sixth-Grade Academy, Hiseville Elementary School and Wurtland Middle School with new fitness centers that will have a lasting impact on kids and their communities now, and well into their future.”

This year the NFGFC program will have completed 36 states and will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through a public/private partnership with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured in the United States.