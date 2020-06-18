Scattered showers and storm chances return

A low pressure system of the east coast continues to kick back cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will diminish tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperature for today will warm again as we move into the 80s with highs in the 90s possible by the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

TODAY – Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT – Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spot showers possible; lows will be in the low 60s.

