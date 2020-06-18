Protesters still rattled by racist comments; Council to make changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A smaller group of protesters gathered on Thursday night.

They say they’re still hurt by racist comments shouted Wednesday more than a dozen times during public comment on an Urban County Council Zoom call.

People claiming to be Lexingtonians got on anonymously and shouted threats and the n-word.

At Thursday’s council meeting, public comment was suspended.

Mayor Linda Gorton also announced the city’s law and tech departments will try to find ways to allow public comment again via Zoom, but with the added ability to verify callers first.

Organizers also announced there will be a Juneteenth celebration in place of the daily protest on Friday.