Poll: Americans not buying White House spin on coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic is “a cause for celebration,” but a new poll finds more than half of Americans calling it fair or poor.

The Gallup and West Health survey out Thursday shows that 57% of U.S. adults rate the national response to COVID-19 as fair or poor, particularly because America has the world’s most expensive health care system.

The poll found that only 23% rate the national response as excellent or very good, while an additional 20% rate it as good.

The numbers amount to a flashing warning for President Donald Trump and his White House team.