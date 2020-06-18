One-lane traffic slated for Laurel County road project

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers can expect some traffic delays starting Monday as crews work to widen a road in Laurel County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, motorists can expect one-lane conditions while work starts on KY 192 between mile points 17.5 and 17.9 in Laurel County to widen the existing roadway near Dogwood Trail to the entrance to the Dollar General Store.

Work also includes the intersection of KY 192 and Thompson Poynter but no widening of the roadway will take place in this area.

The project is tentatively scheduled to be finished on Friday, July 31.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.