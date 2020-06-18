Gravel truck spill to slow I-75 traffic southbound through Scott County

GRANT/SCOTT COUNTIES, KY. (WTVQ) – Motorists traveling southbound on I-75 through Grant County to Scott County and Lexington may encounter delays until mid-afternoon.

A gravel truck is overturned at the 143.4 mile marker southbound, spilling not only part of its load but also disel fuel, according to the state transportation department.

As of noon, the state and the Scott County Emergency Management office said the clean up could take three to four hours.

The original accident happened at about 11:30 a.m.