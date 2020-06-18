Competition underway at Kentucky Horse Park under COVID-19 protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Operating under COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, the Split Rock Jumping Tour’s (SRJT) Lexington International CSI2 opened Wednesday at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Running with approvals from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, FEI and USEF, the event will run through Sunday.

- Advertisement -

“This is a very exciting day for all of us,” said Split Rock Jumping Tour Founder and CEO Derek Braun. “We have not stopped working to ensure a safe return to horse showing and we are thrilled to be among the first to offer this opportunity. The safety of our exhibitors and everyone involved remains our top priority and we will be strictly enforcing all protocols and guidelines put forth by the CDC, USEF and FEI. I encourage everyone to read our protocols carefully as we will be taking every step necessary to see that they are followed.”

To help maintain proper social distancing, everyone is encouraged to utilize the SRJT app. The app can be used to file entries, to add/scratch, and for start lists and course designs. The app also provides live results, live streaming, video clips, notifications, announcements, and much more.

To watch all classes live, free of charge, on the SRJT app and website, click here.

The Lexington International CSI2* is hosting a full schedule of national and international level show jumping classes ranging in height from .85m to 1.45m with divisions for young horses, children/adult, junior/amateur and top professionals.

The schedule includes three FEI classes – the $10,000 Kirkpatrick 1.40m FEI Speed Cup on Thursday, $37,000 Restylane® 1.45m FEI Welcome on Friday, and the week’s culminating event, the $75,000 FEI Grand Prix 1.45m Presented by the Kentucky Invitational on Sunday.

Other highlights include the $5,000 1.35m Winning Round on Friday, $20,000 Restylane® 1.35m National Prix on Saturday, and the $5,000 Animo Youngster Bowl and $2,500 Human Touch 1.25m Mini Prix, both on Sunday.

Wednesday’s schedule featured the Hyaluronex FEI Jog which had 76 horses presented in anticipation of the week’s three FEI classes. Wednesday also featured seven jumping classes highlighted by the $2,000 Hallway 1.35m Speed Class which was won by Jonathon Millar on Alter Ego and the $1,000 Equithrive 1.30m Speed Class which was won by Shane Sweetnam on HBD Quality.

*Note: The photo of Split Rock Jumping Tour founder and CEO Derek Braun at the competition at the Kentucky Horse Park is courtesy of Winslow Photography LLC