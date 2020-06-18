Cameron asks appeals court to review abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to rehear a case involving a Kentucky law that requires certain procedures in what are known as dismemberment abortions.

Cameron’s request, which was filed Thursday, asks for an en banc review by all sixteen judges of the court.

House Bill 454, known as the Human Rights of Unborn Children Act, was passed in 2018 by the General Assembly and requires abortion providers to ensure an unborn child dies before beginning the dismemberment abortion procedure. The bill does not ban the abortion procedure, but, instead, requires the procedure is performed in ahumane manner. The bill was passed with bipartisan support and was immediately challenged by the ACLU on behalf of EMW Womens Surgical Center.

“We’re exhausting every possible option to ensure that this law continues to be defended and is ultimately enforced,” Cameron said.

In January, Cameron defended the law before a three-judge panel on behalf of the Beshear Administration’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. The panel struck down the law 2-1 earlier this month, with Judge John Bush dissenting.

The Beshear Administration decided not to challenge the panel’s divided ruling, leading Cameron to file a Motion to Intervene in the case to ensure the law continues to receive a full defense.