Baptist gets federal funding to expand telehealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health will receive $873,982 in federal funds to expand its telehealth services at eight Kentucky hospitals.

The funding, distributed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Baptist Health can use the CARES Act funding for technology, software and network upgrades to help provide health care to at-risk patients. The eight hospitals are located in Corbin, Floyd, La Grange, Lexington, Louisville, Madisonville, Paducah, and Richmond.

“This funding will help strengthen Baptist Health’s telehealth programs, which provide an innovative way for Kentuckians to reach their providers during these challenging times. I’m proud of the work they’re doing for families across the Commonwealth,” McConnell said.

“This award helps us fund digital efforts to safely connect our patients and our providers. Now, each of our medical group providers in all specialties can see their own patients. In some of our rural areas of the Commonwealth, the availability of providers for certain medical subspecialties is limited,” stated Dr. Brett Oliver, chief medical information officer for Baptist Health. “The video options allow us to spread the care in certain specialties to a broader patient population without the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far, including $3.6 billion for housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development, some $5.2 billion in the Paycheck Protection Program to help more than 46,000 Kentucky small businesses with loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll, and more than $3.2 billion in Economic Impact Payments.